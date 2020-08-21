First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi (Di venerdì 21 agosto 2020) ROME, 21 AGO - The First wave of the coronavirus in Italy is not over yet, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Friday. "There is continued talk of a second wave of the virus, but in fact ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

ROME, 21 AGO - The first wave of the coronavirus in Italy is not over yet, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Friday. "There is continued talk of a second wave of the virus, but in fact ...

Wuhan, mega party al parco acquatico. Il mondo si indigna e Pechino risponde: "È vittoria sul virus"

Migliaia di persone spalla a spalla e senza mascherina nella metropoli dove tutto ebbe inizio. Da focolaio della pandemia a città sicura, il ministero degli esteri cinese sotto accusa risponde all'ind ...

