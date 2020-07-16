Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Embassy REIT Releases its Inaugural Annual Report for Financial Year 2019-20

BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: Embassy) (BSE: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Embassy REIT Releases its Inaugural Annual Report for Financial Year 2019-20 (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: Embassy) (BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, has released its Annual Report for the full Year ended March 31, 2020. The Report covers the performance of Embassy REIT since its listing on BSE and NSE on April 1, 2019 and showcases the resilience of the underlying business, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Jitu Virwani, Chairman of Embassy REIT, said, "I am very pleased to present to you Embassy REIT's first Year Annual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Embassy REIT

Gerresheimer With Strong Second Quarter  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Embassy REIT
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Embassy REIT Embassy REIT Releases Inaugural Annual