Traffico Roma del 11-02-2020 ore 12 | 30

RALLENTAMENTI PER INCIDENTSULLA PONTINA TRA VIA DEI DECIMA E TOR DE CENCI VERSO Roma TRA LE 11 E LE 14 ...

Traffico Roma del 11-02-2020 ore 12:30 (Di martedì 11 febbraio 2020) RALLENTAMENTI PER INCIDENTSULLA PONTINA TRA VIA DEI DECIMA E TOR DE CENCI VERSO Roma TRA LE 11 E LE 14 UN PRESIDIO DI MANIFESTANTI STAZIONERA’ NEI PRESSI DEL CONSIGLIO REGIONALE DEL LAZIO.. IN BASE ALL’ANDAMENTO DELLA MANIFESTAZIONE, POSSIBILI RIPERCUSSIONI SULLA VIABILITÀ DELLA ZONA.. ———————– AUTORE: MARIA BARBARA TAORMINA In collaborazione con Luce Verde infomobilità Roma L'articolo Traffico Roma del 11-02-2020 ore 12:30 proviene da RomaDailyNews. romadailynews

