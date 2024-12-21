Universalmovies.it - Masters of the Universe | Jared Leto sarà Skeletor!

Il film in live actionof theha trovato il suo cattivo per eccellenza, ed il suo voltoquello di.Il the Hollywood Reporter ha riferito questa notte che il premio Oscarapparirà inof thecome Sker, nemico per eccellenza di He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine). La notizia è stata accompagnata da altri aggiornamenti sul casting: di fatto Sam C. WilsonTrap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson interpreterà Goat Man, mentre Kojo Attah prenderà il ruolo di Tri-Klops, stiamo ovviamente parlando dei tre tirapiedi di Sker.In un nostro precedente aggiornamento vi abbiamo parlato della possibilità che Idris Elba interpretasse il mercenario Duncan / Man-at-Arms, ebbene il the Hollywood Reporter sembra dare per fatta la trattativa. Altre novità verranno annunciate nei prossimi giorni.