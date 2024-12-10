CloudPay achieves Platinum Partner Status with Workday strengthening leadership in Global Payroll Solutions
ANDOVER, England, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
CloudPay, the leader in Global Payroll and payment Solutions, is proud to announce its designation as a Platinum Partner of Workday, Inc. This prestigious recognition, granted only to a select group of Partners, highlights the strength of a Partnership spanning more than a decade and emphasises CloudPay's leadership in delivering high performance Payroll Solutions for organisations Globally.For more than a decade, CloudPay has been Workday's trusted Partner, providing seamless, feature-rich Payroll integrations that simplify complex Payroll challenges for multinational organisations. Through the combination of CloudPay's innovative platform and Workday's advanced HCM capabilities, the Platinum Partnership enables customers to benefit from a unified, end-to-end Payroll experience tailored for Global businesses.
