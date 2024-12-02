Blue Matter Hires New Partner Deepak Veeraraghavan Expanding Capabilities in Decision Science
NEW YORK and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Blue Matter is pleased to announce that Deepak Veeraraghavan has joined as a Partner based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Deepak joined the firm on November 13 and will play a key role in helping expand the firm's Capabilities in Decision Science.For most of his 20+ year career, Mr. Veeraraghavan has specialized in addressing strategic questions for his clients using Decision Science. This field of discipline applies a rigorous blend of quantitative and qualitative approaches to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives and determine which Decision(s) are most likely to result in the best outcome. It has broad application for strategic Decision-making in the life Sciences, including for product, portfolio, and corporate strategy development.
