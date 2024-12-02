Liberoquotidiano.it - Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Deepak Veeraraghavan, Expanding Capabilities in Decision Science

NEW YORK and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce thathas joined as abased in Düsseldorf, Germany.joined the firm on November 13 and will play a key role in helping expand the firm'sin.For most of his 20+ year career, Mr.has specialized in addressing strategic questions for his clients using. This field of discipline applies a rigorous blend of quantitative and qualitative approaches to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives and determine which(s) are most likely to result in the best outcome. It has broad application for strategic-making in the lifes, including for product, portfolio, and corporate strategy development.