Veeva Announces AI in Vault CRM
CRM Bot and Voice Control deliver GenAI-powered assistance in Vault CRMMADRID and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new GenAI capabilities in Vault CRM. Unveiled at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe, CRM Bot and Voice Control join a host of new innovations coming to Vault CRM next year. With these new capabilities, companies can deploy AI that will have immediate value by boosting field productivity.CRM Bot embeds the large language model (LLM) of your choice into Vault CRM to enable a wide range of context-driven tasks including pre-call planning, suggested actions, recommended content, and context-specific learning. Planned for availability in late 2025, CRM Bot is included in Vault CRM for no additional charge and requires the Vault Direct Data API.
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Vault CRM Bot and Vault CRM Voice Control, two new GenAI capabilities in Vault CRM. Unveiled at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe, CRM Bot and Voice Control join a host of new innovations coming to Vault CRM next year. With these new capabilities, companies can deploy AI that will have immediate value by boosting field productivity.CRM Bot embeds the large language model (LLM) of your choice into Vault CRM to enable a wide range of context-driven tasks including pre-call planning, suggested actions, recommended content, and context-specific learning. Planned for availability in late 2025, CRM Bot is included in Vault CRM for no additional charge and requires the Vault Direct Data API.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Veeva Announces AI in Vault CRM
- Veeva Announces AI in Vault CRM
- ACTO JOINS VEEVA AI PARTNER PROGRAM TO STRENGTHEN FIELD TEAM MESSAGING DURING FACE-TO-FACE HCP INTERACTIONS
- Veeva Announces AI in Vault CRM - AI-powered Voice Control brings the human voice as a user interface into Vault CRM by leveraging Apple Intelligence for hands-free operation of CRM via spoken commands. Planned for availability in ... (adnkronos.com)
- Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces AI in Vault CRM - CRM Bot and Voice Control deliver GenAI-powered assistance in Vault CRM MADRID and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Vault CRM ... (finanznachrichten.de)
- ACTO JOINS VEEVA AI PARTNER PROGRAM TO STRENGTHEN FIELD TEAM MESSAGING DURING FACE-TO-FACE HCP INTERACTIONS - ACTO also plans to integrate them into Veeva Vault CRM in 2025 ... The Infinite Baseball Radio Network proudly announces the launch of The Great American Pastime, an innovative generative AI project ... (lelezard.com)
Ultimo e Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, la gaffe di Venditti svela il nome del bebè in arrivo
Travolto e ucciso da un'auto, si indaga per omicidio stradale. Telecamere al vaglio dei carabinieri casertanews.it
Ranucci a Lazise. Libertà di stampa? «Stiamo vivendo una brutta situazione» veronasera.it
Sciopero medici 20 novembre, “adesioni fino all’85%” quotidiano.net
Notte movimentata nel Sannio, ladri in azione anteprima24.it
Come scegliere un cellulare durante il Black Friday vicenzatoday.it
Veneto lancia progetto per mappatura del granchio blu: una risposta all’invasione ambientale gaeta.it
Travolto e ucciso da un'auto, si indaga per omicidio stradale. Telecamere al vaglio dei carabinieri casertanews.it
Ranucci a Lazise. Libertà di stampa? «Stiamo vivendo una brutta situazione» veronasera.it
Sciopero medici 20 novembre, “adesioni fino all’85%” quotidiano.net
Notte movimentata nel Sannio, ladri in azione anteprima24.it
Come scegliere un cellulare durante il Black Friday vicenzatoday.it
Veneto lancia progetto per mappatura del granchio blu: una risposta all’invasione ambientale gaeta.it
Video Veeva Announces