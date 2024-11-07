PAN GLOBAL CLOSES UPSIZED $7 2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Liberoquotidiano.it di 7 nov 2024

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/TSXV: PGZ      OTCQX: PGZFF      FRA: 2EUVANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Pan GLOBAL Resources Inc. ("Pan GLOBAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered PRIVATE PLACEMENT launched on October 15, 2024, that was subsequently UPSIZED due to strong demand from existing shareholders, institutional resource funds, and a strategic Spanish investor."I am delighted that the financing has met with such strong support from existing shareholders as well as two new major investors: a strategic investment from a PRIVATE Spanish partner and Konwave AG, a prominent European resource fund. The Company is now well-funded to advance our vision to define 100 MILLION tonnes of copper mineralization at the flagship Escacena Project.
