United Rugby Championship | il Leinster non si ferma rallenta la Benetton Treviso

United Rugby Championship: il Leinster non si ferma, rallenta la Benetton Treviso (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Si è disputata nel weekend la sesta giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e in vetta non si ferma il Leinster, che vince nettamente il big match contro i sudafricani Lions per 24-6 e ottiene la sesta vittoria in sei match, mancando, però, per la prima volta in stagione il punto di bonus. Leinster che, dunque, è in vetta con 29 punti, seguita dagli scozzesi Glasgow Warriors, che battono in trasferta gli Stormers 17-28 e inseguono con 23 punti. Salgono al terzo posto i Bulls, grazie alla vittoria in extremis a Monigo contro la Benetton Treviso 15-17, con 19 punti. Scivolano, così, al quarto posto i Lions, fermi a quota 18 punti, e vengono raggiunti dagli irlandesi del Connacht, che si impongono 31-7 contro Newport. La zona playoff si chiude con tre formazioni appaiate a 16 punti.
United Rugby Championship: il Leinster non si ferma, rallenta la Benetton Treviso

United Rugby Championship: il Leinster non si ferma, rallenta la Benetton Treviso

