Oasport.it - United Rugby Championship: il Leinster non si ferma, rallenta la Benetton Treviso
United Rugby Championship: il Leinster non si ferma, rallenta la Benetton Treviso
The opening block of United Rugby Championship is over and we have a mini break before the autumn internationals kick off at the start of November. (rte.ie)
Live text commentary of Sharks v Munster, Leinster v Lions, Connacht v Dragons, plus radio and text coverage of Cardiff v Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. (bbc.com)
Si è disputato nel weekend il quinto turno dell’United Rugby Championship e continua la corsa perfetta degli irlandesi del Leinster e i sudafricani Lions, ... (oasport.it)
Leo Cullen’s Leinster are flying high the United Rugby Championship but they were made to fight much harder than in recent games by a tough-tackling South African outfit who stubbornly held out ... (dublingazette.com)
It was billed as the top of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship table clash, but it turned out to be a damp squib as Leinster won an error-ridden match against the Emirates Lions 24-6 in a wet ... (supersport.com)
