LIVE – Fognini-Bublik 5-7 4-3, Masters 1000 Parigi-Bercy 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE del match tra Fabio Fognini e Alexander Bublik, primo turno del Masters 1000 di Parigi-Bercy 2024. Dopo aver brillantemente superato le qualificazioni, il tennista ligure proverà a fare strada anche nel main draw. L’occasione è ghiotta perché dall’altra parte della rete c’è un tennista che sta vivendo un pessimo periodo di forma e fatica a vincere partite. Le condizioni di gioco favoriscono comunque Bublik, che infatti partirà favorito, ma Fabio potrà dire la sua, anche in virtù dell’unico precedente vinto, proprio sul cemento indoor lo scorso anno a Metz. Sportface garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due giocatori si affronteranno nella giornata di lunedì 28 ottobre come 4° match non prima delle 15:30. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Latestualedel match tra Fabioe Alexander, primo turno deldi. Dopo aver brillantemente superato le qualificazioni, il tennista ligure proverà a fare strada anche nel main draw. L’occasione è ghiotta perché dall’altra parte della rete c’è un tennista che sta vivendo un pessimo periodo di forma e fatica a vincere partite. Le condizioni di gioco favoriscono comunque, che infatti partirà favorito, ma Fabio potrà dire la sua, anche in virtù dell’unico precedente vinto, proprio sul cemento indoor lo scorso anno a Metz. Sportface garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due giocatori si affronteranno nella giornata di lunedì 28 ottobre come 4° match non prima delle 15:30.

