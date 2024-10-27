Wta Hong Kong 2024: programma, orari e ordine di gioco lunedì 28 ottobre (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Il programma e gli orari per quanto riguarda la giornata di lunedì 28 ottobre del Wta 250 di Hong Kong 2024. Dopo le qualificazioni, inizia il primo turno del torneo che si apre con la tennista di casa CHong a inaugurare la giornata. In campo anche le teste di serie numero 4 Wang, contro Ponchet, e numero 6 Yuan, che invece affronterà Simona Halep. CENTER COURT dalle 07:00 – Hon vs CHong a seguire – Xiy. Wang vs Inoue a seguire – (6) Yuan vs Halep a seguire – Ponchet vs (4) Xin. Wang COURT 1 dalle 07:00 – Saito vs (9) Pera a seguire – Gasparyan vs Shi Wta Hong Kong 2024: programma, orari e ordine di gioco lunedì 28 ottobre SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Ile gliper quanto riguarda la giornata di28del Wta 250 di. Dopo le qualificazioni, inizia il primo turno del torneo che si apre con la tennista di casa Ca inaugurare la giornata. In campo anche le teste di serie numero 4 Wang, contro Ponchet, e numero 6 Yuan, che invece affronterà Simona Halep. CENTER COURT dalle 07:00 – Hon vs Ca seguire – Xiy. Wang vs Inoue a seguire – (6) Yuan vs Halep a seguire – Ponchet vs (4) Xin. Wang COURT 1 dalle 07:00 – Saito vs (9) Pera a seguire – Gasparyan vs Shi Wtadi28SportFace.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

WTA Hong Kong: Shnaider e Boulter guidano il seeding. Occhi puntati su Halep - Nessuna presenza italiana nel tabellone principale del WTA 250 di Hong Kong (in programma dal 28 ottobre al 3 novembre). A guidare il seeding ci sarà Diana Shnaider che proverà a chiudere con un altro ... (ubitennis.com)

Hon vs. Chong Prediction: WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2024 2024 - Hon vs. Chong match prediction and H2H stats for WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2024, October 28, 2024. (sfgate.com)

2024 Hong Kong Open WTA Draw: Halep, Fernandez, Kenin Among Those Vying For Title - Diana Shnaider is the No. 1 seed at this year's Hong Kong Open. Although the 20-year-old will not take any match for granted, she got a good draw on paper at the WTA 250 tournament. (tennis-infinity.com)

2024 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2024: Pera [79th] vs. Zakharova [130th] Prediction, Odds and Match Preview - In the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2024 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 130-ranked Anastasia Zakharova against No. 79 Bernarda Pera.Pera is the favorite (-225) to ... (sportsbookwire.usatoday.com)