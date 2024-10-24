Hotter than hell: compie 50 anni il dark-grunge album dei Kiss (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Nel corso dei decenni è stato rivalutato più volte Hotter than hell, il secondo discusso album dei Kiss. Inciso a Los Angeles nel 1974 e prodotto da Kennie Kerner e RIchie Wise, il disco è quanto di più distante ci sia dal glam rock e dalle sonorità dell'album di debutto. Hotter than hell è un disco dark, pesante con i suoni degli strumenti eccessivamente compressi e un'atmosfera decadente che attraversa buona parte delle canzoni, come se lontani da Manhattan i Kiss si fossero sentiti fuori dalla comfort zone. Si racconta che a Paul Stanley venne rubata la chitarra un giorno dopo essere arrivato in California e che Ace Frehley si sia schiantato in auto contro un palo nei giorni successivi. Panorama.it - Hotter than hell: compie 50 anni il dark-grunge album dei Kiss Leggi tutta la notizia su Panorama.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Nel corso dei decenni è stato rivalutato più volte, il secondo discussodei. Inciso a Los Angeles nel 1974 e prodotto da Kennie Kerner e RIchie Wise, il disco è quanto di più distante ci sia dal glam rock e dalle sonorità dell'di debutto.è un disco, pesante con i suoni degli strumenti eccessivamente compressi e un'atmosfera decadente che attraversa buona parte delle canzoni, come se lontani da Manhattan isi fossero sentiti fuori dalla comfort zone. Si racconta che a Paul Stanley venne rubata la chitarra un giorno dopo essere arrivato in California e che Ace Frehley si sia schiantato in auto contro un palo nei giorni successivi.

