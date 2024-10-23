John Turturro ha rifiutato di tornare in The Penguin perché c’era troppa “violenza sulle donne” (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) John Turturro ha rifiutato di tornare in The Penguin perché c’era troppa “violenza sulle donne” Anche se ha interpretato Carmine Falcone in The Batman, John Turturro non ha ripreso il ruolo nella serie spin-off The Penguin. Mark Strong ha interpretato il personaggio nella serie attualmente in programmazione su Now e Sky. In merito al suo rifiuto di tornare nel ruolo di Carmine Falcone, John Turturro ha dichiarato: “Ho fatto quello che volevo con il ruolo”, dice. “Nella serie, c’era molta violenza verso le donne, e non fa per me”. Falcone irradiava brutalità in The Batman, ma nel film del 2022, la sua crudeltà è implicita piuttosto che illustrata. “Succede fuori dallo schermo”, dice Turturro. “È più spaventoso in questo modo”. Rifiutare un ritorno a Gotham è stato anche in parte dovuto al fatto che ci sono più opportunità che tempo. “Non puoi fare tutto ciò che vuoi”, ammette. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)hadiin The” Anche se ha interpretato Carmine Falcone in The Batman,non ha ripreso il ruolo nella serie spin-off The. Mark Strong ha interpretato il personaggio nella serie attualmente in programmazione su Now e Sky. In merito al suo rifiuto dinel ruolo di Carmine Falcone,ha dichiarato: “Ho fatto quello che volevo con il ruolo”, dice. “Nella serie,moltaverso le, e non fa per me”. Falcone irradiava brutalità in The Batman, ma nel film del 2022, la sua crudeltà è implicita piuttosto che illustrata. “Succede fuori dallo schermo”, dice. “È più spaventoso in questo modo”. Rifiutare un ritorno a Gotham è stato anche in parte dovuto al fatto che ci sono più opportunità che tempo. “Non puoi fare tutto ciò che vuoi”, ammette.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The 'Severance' Season 2 Trailer Is Here—and Adam Scott’s Mark Is Facing Major Consequences - The Severance season two trailer is finally here. After what feels like an eternity (okay, nearly three years), Apple TV+'s Severance is back with a look at its highly anticipated second season. And ... (yahoo.com)

Severance looks like a terrifying return to office in new season 2 trailer - The 10-episode-long second season of Severance starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on January 17th. In the meantime, the streamer has another sci-fi show returning very soon, with season 2 of Silo ... (theverge.com)

‘Sono Lino,’ About Glassblowing’s GOAT, Wins Top Documentary Award At Chelsea FF, Readies For Next Newport Film Festival Screening - In the world of sport there is constant debate over who qualifies as the Greatest of All Time. In basketball, is it Jordan or LeBron? In soccer, Messi or Maradona? In Formula 1 racing, Lewis Hamilton ... (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)