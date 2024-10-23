Gangs of London, nella terza stagione, avrà un importante cliffhanger da risolvere (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La serie crime Sky Original** Gangs of London** sarebbe davvero molto simile a Peaky Blinders se non fosse ambientata a Londra oggi ma a Birmingham 100 anni fa e se non avesse altre differenze piuttosto significative, pur raccontando della malavita di una grande città britannica. In Gran Bretagna, poi, dal mese scorso, è disponibile su Netflix con le sue prime due stagioni, cosa che ha creato nuovi fan e fatto crescere il già forte appetito per la terza, apparentemente vicina ma non ancora a sufficienza. Cosa sappiamo dunque dei prossimi episodi? E quando arriveranno? Facciamo il punto. Cosa è successo nelle prime due stagioni di Gangs of London Nelle precedenti puntate, recuperabili in Italia su NOW e Sky, il più grande boss del crimine di Londra, Finn Wallace, viene inaspettatamente e misteriosamente ucciso con un colpo di pistola in faccia. Gqitalia.it - Gangs of London, nella terza stagione, avrà un importante cliffhanger da risolvere Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) La serie crime Sky Original**of** sarebbe davvero molto simile a Peaky Blinders se non fosse ambientata a Londra oggi ma a Birmingham 100 anni fa e se non avesse altre differenze piuttosto significative, pur raccontando della malavita di una grande città britannica. In Gran Bretagna, poi, dal mese scorso, è disponibile su Netflix con le sue prime due stagioni, cosa che ha creato nuovi fan e fatto crescere il già forte appetito per la, apparentemente vicina ma non ancora a sufficienza. Cosa sappiamo dunque dei prossimi episodi? E quando arriveranno? Facciamo il punto. Cosa è successo nelle prime due stagioni diofNelle precedenti puntate, recuperabili in Italia su NOW e Sky, il più grande boss del crimine di Londra, Finn Wallace, viene inaspettatamente e misteriosamente ucciso con un colpo di pistola in faccia.

