Sbircialanotizia.it - Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: Improving People’s Livelihood in Pursuit of Happiness
Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee : New Initiatives to Support High-Quality Development - gov. The Chief Executive also announced reforming various talent admission mechanisms, including expanding to 198 the number of universities under the Top Talent Pass Scheme list, and extending the validity period of the first visa of high-income talents from two to three years.
Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee : New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region unveiled a range of measures in his 2024 Policy Address (October 16) to inject greater vitality into the economy, focusing on both established and emerging industries. (Sbircialanotizia.it)
Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee : New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth - Part of this strategy is to promote the development of world class gold storage facilities, facilitating the storage and delivery of spot gold by users and investors in Hong Kong, and driving demand for related services such as collateral and loan businesses, opening up new growth areas of the financial sector. (Liberoquotidiano.it)
