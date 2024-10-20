Dilei.it - Dua Lipa regina del gotico e glamour alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: Cher, Ozzy and more - Inductees this year also included A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Matthews Band, and posthumous recognition for Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Big Mama Thornton and more. (radiomilwaukee.org)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in - It was a five-hour-plus show on Saturday that helped induct the newest members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (wdhn.com)
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: The Best Moments - The celebratory night featured a Cher and Dua Lipa duet, Kelly Clarkson leading a Foreigner supergroup and Dave Matthews Band covering Talking Heads. (hollywoodreporter.com)
Acqua inquinata a Gazzi e Minissale, arriva il "consiglio" di bollire prima di bere e lavarsi messinatoday.it
JUVENTUS Felpa con cappuccio JUVE – Collezione ufficiale – idea regalo juve messinatoday.it
Medio Oriente, Meloni: “L’uccisione di Sinwar può essere una svolta, l’Italia sta mediando” secoloditalia.it
Sinner vince il Six Kings Slam: a fare festa con lui c’è anche l’ex Milan Pioli! – VIDEO calcionews24.com