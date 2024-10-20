Dua Lipa regina del gotico e glamour alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Dua Lipa ha incantato tutti alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024, dimostrando ancora una volta di essere una delle artiste più influenti nel panorama musicale e nella moda. In un evento tanto atteso, la cantante ha saputo unire alla perfezione l’ispirazione gotica con un glamour audace, sfoggiando look firmati Chrome Hearts che hanno lasciato senza fiato. La serata, che ha visto anche l’iconica Cher tra i protagonisti, è stata un tripudio di stile, musica e eleganza ribelle, con Dua Lipa al centro della scena. La sua presenza non è passata inosservata, soprattutto grazie a un outfit che celebrava la sua capacità di reinventare il concetto di femminilità attraverso l’estetica dark e contemporanea. Dilei.it - Dua Lipa regina del gotico e glamour alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Dilei.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Duaha incantato tuttiandof, dimostrando ancora una volta di essere una delle artiste più influenti nel panorama musicale e nella moda. In un evento tanto atteso, la cantante ha saputo unireperfezione l’ispirazione gotica con unaudace, sfoggiando look firmati Chrome Hearts che hanno lasciato senza fiato. La serata, che ha visto anche l’iconica Cher tra i protagonisti, è stata un tripudio di stile, musica e eleganza ribelle, con Duaal centro della scena. La sua presenza non è passata inosservata, soprattutto grazie a un outfit che celebrava la sua capacità di reinventare il concetto di femminilità attraverso l’estetica dark e contemporanea.

