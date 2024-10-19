WWE: La coppia che non ti aspetti. Roman Reigns e Tonga Loa in tag negli anni della FCW (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) A SmackDown prosegue la guerra tra Roman Reigns/Jimmy Uso contro la nuova Bloodline di Solo Sikoa. Proprio la fazione dell’autoproclamato Tribal Chief vede al suo interno Tonga Loa. Nelle scorse ora ha iniziato a girare con una certa frequenza un video sui vari social, il quale vede protagonisti proprio Tonga e Roman ai tempi della Florida Championship Wresling (nel 2011 quando fu settore di sviluppo WWE). Donny Marlow (Tonga Loa) & Leakee (Roman Reigns) as a tag team in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 pic.twitter.com/OhvzsX6fQ7— CJ (@Reigns375) October 18, 2024 I due fecero coppia con i ring name di Donn Marlow (Tonga) e Leakee (Roman), ora invece si preparano a divenire acerrimi rivali, specie dopo i fatti visti la scorsa notte a SmackDown (clicca QUI per approfondire). Zonawrestling.net - WWE: La coppia che non ti aspetti. Roman Reigns e Tonga Loa in tag negli anni della FCW Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) A SmackDown prosegue la guerra tra/Jimmy Uso contro la nuova Bloodline di Solo Sikoa. Proprio la fazione dell’autoproclamato Tribal Chief vede al suo internoLoa. Nelle scorse ora ha iniziato a girare con una certa frequenza un video sui vari social, il quale vede protagonisti proprioai tempiFlorida Championship Wresling (nel 2011 quando fu settore di sviluppo WWE). Donny Marlow (Loa) & Leakee () as a tag team in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 pic.twitter.com/OhvzsX6fQ7— CJ (@375) October 18, 2024 I due fecerocon i ring name di Donn Marlow () e Leakee (), ora invece si preparano a divenire acerrimi rivali, specie dopo i fatti visti la scorsa notte a SmackDown (clicca QUI per approfondire).

