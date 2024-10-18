Liberoquotidiano.it - Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Support High-Quality Development
Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee : New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth - HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region unveiled a range of measures in his 2024 Policy Address (October 16) to inject greater vitality into the economy, focusing on both established and emerging industries. (Sbircialanotizia.it)
Mr Lee also announced that the Government would reduce the import duty on liquor, fostering trading of liquor and boosting development of related high value-added industries including logistics and storage, tourism as well as high-end food
