Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Support High-Quality Development

Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - Promoting High-Quality Development and expanding Hong Kong's capacity for economic growth are core elements of the 2024 Policy Address, announced (October 16) by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. "Hong Kong is striving to become an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre by promoting the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries while actively nurturing emerging ones," Mr Lee said. "We will spare no effort in developing new Quality productive forces tailored to local conditions." Mr Lee said the Government would establish the third InnoHK research cluster, which will focus on advanced manufacturing, materials, energy and sustainable Development.

