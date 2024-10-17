Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region unveiled a range of measures in his 2024 Policy Address (October 16) to inject greater vitality into the economy, focusing on both established and emerging industries. In terms of existing businesses, Mr Sbircialanotizia.it - Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth Leggi tutta la notizia su Sbircialanotizia.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024)SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 -Lee,of theSpecial Administrative Region unveiled a range of measures in his 2024(October 16) to inject greater vitality into the economy, focusing on both established and emerging industries. In terms of existing businesses, Mr

Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive John Lee : New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth - com/Brand_HK/ https://www. A Working Group on Developing Tourist Hotspots would also be set up to identify and develop popular tourist hotspots in various districts. Also, to further support Hong Kong's role as a global financial centre, the Government will continue to enhance the mutual market access regime and reinforce the city's status as the world's largest offshore Renminbi (RMB) business ... (Liberoquotidiano.it)