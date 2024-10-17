Mister Movie | Tom Hardy Narratore di “Special Forces: Most Daring Missions” su Paramount+ (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Tom Hardy, noto per il suo ruolo iconico nei panni di Venom, si prepara a un nuovo progetto che lo vedrà abbandonare i superpoteri per raccontare storie di eroismo e avventura. La nuova serie di Paramount+, Special Forces: Most Daring Missions, è un documento imperdibile che si concentra sulle operazioni delle forze Speciali, con un occhio particolare al SAS britannico. La serie in tre parti esplorerà missioni storiche, incluso l’assalto all’ambasciata iraniana di Londra nel 1980, meglio noto come Operazione Nimrod. Ogni episodio sarà dedicato a un’incursione reale, mettendo in luce le straordinarie capacità e il coraggio dei membri di queste forze d’élite. Realizzata in collaborazione con Soho Studios Entertainment e Two Rivers Media, la serie sarà prodotta da un team di esperti tra cui Ian Lamarra, Alan Clements e lo stesso Hardy. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Tom Hardy Narratore di “Special Forces: Most Daring Missions” su Paramount+ Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Tom, noto per il suo ruolo iconico nei panni di Venom, si prepara a un nuovo progetto che lo vedrà abbandonare i superpoteri per raccontare storie di eroismo e avventura. La nuova serie di, è un documento imperdibile che si concentra sulle operazioni delle forzei, con un occhio particolare al SAS britannico. La serie in tre parti esplorerà missioni storiche, incluso l’assalto all’ambasciata iraniana di Londra nel 1980, meglio noto come Operazione Nimrod. Ogni episodio sarà dedicato a un’incursione reale, mettendo in luce le straordinarie capacità e il coraggio dei membri di queste forze d’élite. Realizzata in collaborazione con Soho Studios Entertainment e Two Rivers Media, la serie sarà prodotta da un team di esperti tra cui Ian Lamarra, Alan Clements e lo stesso

Tom Hardy turns narrator for new ‘Special Forces’ series - Tom Hardy is all set to narrate a Paramount+ series, Special Forces: Most Daring Missions.Deadline reported that the three-part series will showcase “the UK’s SAS, exploring ... (thenews.com.pk)

