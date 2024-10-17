Mister Movie | Project 007: IO Interactive svela nuovi dettagli sulla sua ambiziosa trilogia di Bond (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) I fan di James Bond e dei videogiochi sono in trepidante attesa da quando IO Interactive ha annunciato Project 007. E le novità non tardano ad arrivare. In una recente intervista, il CEO dello studio, Hakan Abrak, ha offerto uno sguardo più approfondito su ciò che i giocatori possono aspettarsi da questo ambizioso progetto. Una delle rivelazioni più entusiasmanti è che Project 007 introdurrà un James Bond completamente nuovo, creato appositamente per il mondo videoludico. Abrak ha sottolineato l’importanza di offrire ai giocatori un’esperienza originale, svincolata dai film, e di costruire un legame profondo con questo nuovo agente 007. L’obiettivo è quello di creare un personaggio iconico, con cui i giocatori possano crescere e identificarsi. “Stiamo costruendo un Bond da zero per i giocatori,” ha affermato Abrak. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Project 007: IO Interactive svela nuovi dettagli sulla sua ambiziosa trilogia di Bond Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) I fan di Jamese dei videogiochi sono in trepidante attesa da quando IOha annunciato007. E le novità non tardano ad arrivare. In una recente intervista, il CEO dello studio, Hakan Abrak, ha offerto uno sguardo più approfondito su ciò che i giocatori possono aspettarsi da questo ambizioso progetto. Una delle rivelazioni più entusiasmanti è che007 introdurrà un Jamescompletamente nuovo, creato appositamente per il mondo videoludico. Abrak ha sottolineato l’importanza di offrire ai giocatori un’esperienza originale, svincolata dai film, e di costruire un legame profondo con questo nuovo agente 007. L’obiettivo è quello di creare un personaggio iconico, con cui i giocatori possano crescere e identificarsi. “Stiamo costruendo unda zero per i giocatori,” ha affermato Abrak.

