'Witness to Genocide', gli scatti del fotografo Mohammed Zaanoun in mostra all’Arci Bolognesi (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) La mostra 'Witness to Genocide', che ritrae la vita e le violazioni dei diritti umani nei territori palestinesi, è ospitata presso il Circolo Arci Bolognesi per un mese a partire mercoledì 16.Le foto sono scattate da Mohammed Zaanoun, membro del collettivo Activestills, un gruppo di fotografi Ferraratoday.it - 'Witness to Genocide', gli scatti del fotografo Mohammed Zaanoun in mostra all’Arci Bolognesi Leggi tutta la notizia su Ferraratoday.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Lato', che ritrae la vita e le violazioni dei diritti umani nei territori palestinesi, è ospitata presso il Circolo Arciper un mese a partire mercoledì 16.Le foto sono scattate da, membro del collettivo Activestills, un gruppo di fotografi

