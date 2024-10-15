Ferraratoday.it - 'Witness to Genocide', gli scatti del fotografo Mohammed Zaanoun in mostra all’Arci Bolognesi
Iran top diplomat meets senior Huthi official in Oman - MUSCAT: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met a senior official from Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi movement in Muscat on Monday, according to his office, the latest stop in a wide-ranging diplomatic ... (brecorder.com)
‘Text me you haven’t died’ — My sister was the 166th doctor to be murdered in Gaza - Dr Soma Baroud’s life and death embody the tragedy facing the people of Gaza, writes her brother RAMZY BAROUD, sharing her last words of resilience and love in the face of unimaginable loss ... (morningstaronline.co.uk)
Iran, Oman call for stepping up efforts to avert regional war - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with Oman’s Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, discussing the escalating tensions in West Asia, with both emphasizing the need ... (en.irna.ir)
Presentazione del libro di Giulia Biondi: scopri “La dispensa di bilanciamo” a Fondi gaeta.it
Joshua Jackson è il Doctor Odyssey nel trailer della serie tv Disney+ universalmovies.it
Tiro a segno, Huang Yuting trionfa nella carabina 10 m femminile alle finali di Coppa del Mondo oasport.it
Dai pollini ai farmaci, allergie tra le più diffuse malattie croniche unlimitednews.it