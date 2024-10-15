Ia, McDonald (Dell Technologies): “Possibile automatizzare servizi pubblici” (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – "Possiamo automatizzare moltissimi servizi pubblici, penso alla documentazione, e fornire benefici e vantaggi ai cittadini". Lo ha detto Adrian McDonald, presidente Emea di Dell Technologies nel corso Della conferenza Comolake a Cernobbio. "C'è un mondo straordinario davanti a noi se guardiamo appunto come fornire migliori servizi al pubblico e ai cittadini", ha sottolineato. Leggi tutta la notizia su Periodicodaily.com (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – "Possiamomoltissimi, penso alla documentazione, e fornire benefici e vantaggi ai cittadini". Lo ha detto Adrian, presidente Emea dinel corsoa conferenza Comolake a Cernobbio. "C'è un mondo straordinario davanti a noi se guardiamo appunto come fornire migliorial pubblico e ai cittadini", ha sottolineato.

