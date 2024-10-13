Screenworld.it - Another End – Streaming
Sky and HBO are fighting over Harry Potter – here’s what it means for you - A blockbuster TV reboot has prompted a bitter legal feud, and raised a big question: does the UK need another streaming service? (telegraph.co.uk)
Did Rafael Nadal Play Grand Slams Since 2005 While Popping Painkillers? Uncle Toni Makes HUGE Reveal - Ace Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal's exit follows that of Roger Federer, who left the game at age 41 two years back after 20 major titles and plenty of brilliant on-court contests against the former ... (timesnownews.com)
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Netflix, Walgreens - Retail sales, Fed speakers, Q3 earnings will be in focus this week. Netflix is a buy with upbeat profit and subscriber growth expected. Walgreens Boots Alliance is a sell with disappointing earnings, ... (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
Patto per il Nord, a Vimercate si torna a parlare di autonomia e federalismo lapresse.it
Spalletti Inzaghi, parla il ct: «Non devo chiarire niente a nessuno, ho solo risposto a una domanda…» calcionews24.com
SpaceX, quinto test di volo per Starship: razzo rientrato in base di lancio lapresse.it
"Cristoforo Colombo non era genovese bensì spagnolo": la nuova tesi genovatoday.it