WWE: I Judgment Day creano tensione a SmackDown durante il match tra Nia Jax e Naomi (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) L'edizione dell'11 ottobre di Friday Night SmackDown ha visto i Judgment Day farsi sentire durante un segmento acceso che coinvolgeva Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton e un'apparizione a sorpresa di Naomi. Dopo che Nia Jax si è vantata della sua vittoria a Bad Blood contro Bayley, con Tiffany Stratton che ha accennato al fatto che incasserà la sua valigetta del Money In The Bank dopo aver sconfitto Liv Morgan a Crown Jewel, il duo sicuro di sé è stato interrotto da Naomi. Nia Jax e Naomi hanno rapidamente concordato un incontro, ma le cose hanno preso una svolta interessante quando la WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez e Dominik Mysterio si sono fatti strada verso il ring. Liv ha spiegato che la loro intenzione originale era di eliminare Nia Jax, ma hanno deciso che sarebbe stato più divertente guardare da bordo ring e vedere Jax perdere il suo incontro.

