Macedonia del Nord, a Skopje interscambi culturali con “Between places and spaces” (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Una delegazione dell’Ambasciata d’Italia ha partecipato ieri al vernissage del progetto “Between places and spaces” frutto della residenza artistica a Skopje di tre giovani artisti italiani promossa dalla Fondazione macedone Makedonida e dall’associazione Ottovolante Sulcis grazie al programma di interscambio giovanile “Trameuropee” sostenuto dal Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale d’Italia. Questo primo evento, che ha coniugato le arti visive alla performance, sarà seguito dalla residenza artistica in Italia di tre giovani artisti macedoni per concludersi con una mostra finale di tutte le opere prodotte durante le due residenze artistiche che si svolgerà a Bologna il 26 Ottobre. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) Una delegazione dell’Ambasciata d’Italia ha partecipato ieri al vernissage del progetto “and” frutto della residenza artistica adi tre giovani artisti italiani promossa dalla Fondazione macedone Makedonida e dall’associazione Ottovolante Sulcis grazie al programma dio giovanile “Trameuropee” sostenuto dal Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale d’Italia. Questo primo evento, che ha coniugato le arti visive alla performance, sarà seguito dalla residenza artistica in Italia di tre giovani artisti macedoni per concludersi con una mostra finale di tutte le opere prodotte durante le due residenze artistiche che si svolgerà a Bologna il 26 Ottobre.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

50 Times Designers Made The Most Bizzare Stairs Nodody Asked For - Have you ever wondered about the purpose of stair design? Research shows, “The main purpose of stairs is to allow movement between different levels." "They provide access to different floors" and "are ... (msn.com)

Greece braces for 'Indian Summer' as 32C last breath of heat turns weather maps red - Greece is bracing itself for an “Indian Summer” with temperatures expected to soar as high as 32C this weekend. The latest weather maps for Friday and Saturday from WX Charts show a dramatic shift in ... (express.co.uk)

COST highlights strong research cooperation with Western Balkans at Ministerial Meeting - The European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) opened the Western Balkans Ministerial Meeting in Skopje with a ... (alphagalileo.org)