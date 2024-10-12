L’allenatore del Tottenham Mason rimarrà nel club della Premier League (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-10 15:45:42 Il web non parla d’altro: Ryan Mason rimarrà al Tottenham dopo i recenti colloqui con la squadra belga dell’Anderlecht per diventare il loro allenatore. Gli Spurs hanno concesso alL’allenatore della prima squadra Mason il permesso di parlare con il club della Pro League belga questa settimana sulla potenziale sostituzione di Brian Riemer, che è stato espulso il 19 settembre. Tuttavia, giovedì l’Anderlecht ha annunciato di aver deciso di assumere a titolo definitivo L’allenatore ad interim David Hubert e Mason rimarrà quindi parte dello staff tecnico di Ange Postecoglou al Tottenham. Mason, ex nazionale inglese, ha lavorato come allenatore nel club della Premier League dal 2018. È stato costretto a ritirarsi dal gioco all’età di 26 anni a seguito di una frattura al cranio in una partita con lo Hull al Chelsea un anno prima. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-10 15:45:42 Il web non parla d’altro: Ryanaldopo i recenti colloqui con la squadra belga dell’Anderlecht per diventare il loro allenatore. Gli Spurs hanno concesso alprima squadrail permesso di parlare con ilProbelga questa settimana sulla potenziale sostituzione di Brian Riemer, che è stato espulso il 19 settembre. Tuttavia, giovedì l’Anderlecht ha annunciato di aver deciso di assumere a titolo definitivoad interim David Hubert equindi parte dello staff tecnico di Ange Postecoglou al, ex nazionale inglese, ha lavorato come allenatore neldal 2018. È stato costretto a ritirarsi dal gioco all’età di 26 anni a seguito di una frattura al cranio in una partita con lo Hull al Chelsea un anno prima.

