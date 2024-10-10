Diesel e Savage X Fenty: il brand di Rihanna in collaborazione per una capsule di lingerie inclusiva (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Il celebre brand italiano Diesel ha unito le forze con Savage X Fenty, il marchio di lingerie fondato da Rihanna, per lanciare una capsule collection in edizione limitata che ha già catturato l’attenzione del mondo della moda. Già disponibile, questa collezione combina lo stile audace e provocatorio di Savage X Fenty con l’inconfondibile impronta visiva di Diesel, guidata dal direttore creativo Glenn Martens. Diesel e Savage X Fenty: la nuova collaborazione di Rihanna tutta lingerie super inclusiva Questa inedita collaborazione è un vero inno all’inclusività e all’accettazione di sé, temi da sempre cari a entrambi i brand. Il brand di Rihanna, noto per la sua filosofia body positive, si fonde perfettamente con il DNA di Diesel, che ha sempre sfidato le convenzioni con uno stile ribelle e anticonformista. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Diesel e Savage X Fenty: il brand di Rihanna in collaborazione per una capsule di lingerie inclusiva Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Il celebreitalianoha unito le forze con, il marchio difondato da, per lanciare unacollection in edizione limitata che ha già catturato l’attenzione del mondo della moda. Già disponibile, questa collezione combina lo stile audace e provocatorio dicon l’inconfondibile impronta visiva di, guidata dal direttore creativo Glenn Martens.: la nuovadituttasuperQuesta ineditaè un vero inno all’inclusività e all’accettazione di sé, temi da sempre cari a entrambi i. Ildi, noto per la sua filosofia body positive, si fonde perfettamente con il DNA di, che ha sempre sfidato le convenzioni con uno stile ribelle e anticonformista.

