Metropolitanmagazine.it - Diesel e Savage X Fenty: il brand di Rihanna in collaborazione per una capsule di lingerie inclusiva
Rihanna's New Electric Red Hair Is A Major Throwback To Her 'Loud' Era - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... (msn.com)
Diesel and Savage x Fenty bring underwear to the forefront in first collaboration - Diesel and Savage x Fenty have unveiled their first collaboration with the launch of a lingerie and apparel collection. Glenn Martens, creative director ... (fashionunited.uk)
Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky step out in NYC after she posed in lingerie for her steamy new campaign - Rihanna sported a burnt orange zip-up hoodie with matching sweat bottoms, adding a white T-shirt beneath. The stunning singer and entrepreneur, 36, sported Timberland boots and a necklace around her ... (dailymail.co.uk)
In Primo PianoA cosa prestare attenzione
Roma: tutti i giocatori giallorossi impegnati in Nazionale sport.quotidiano
“Puff Daddy fuori su cauzione per 50 milioni di dollari con l’aereo privato come garanzia. Processo in ... ilfattoquotidiano
Il calciatore George Baldock trovato morto nella sua piscina con una bottiglia di vodka accanto, aveva 31 anni ilgiornaleditalia
Caltagirone, sequestrata un’area privata trasformata in discarica cataniatoday