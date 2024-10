Liberoquotidiano.it - H.I.G. Capital Completes Madrid Content City and Drives Expansion in Seville

(Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/H.I.G.("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion ofunder management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the construction of("MCC"), a 140,000 square meterproduction hub with state-of-the-art integrated audiovisual services, including production and post-production, a university focused on media studies, and other related facilities. MCC offers a multinational tenant line-up with long-term leases, making it a leadingproduction hub in continental Europe. Having successfully completed MCC in, a newphase has begun inwhere the initial investment in Sevilla("SCC") was recently completed.