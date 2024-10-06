On the Go with Ginta, Rudy Zerbi: “Se non avessi lavorato nella musica, sarei stato un gallerista” (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) L'intima intervista all'uomo che ha portato la figura del discografico in televisione "Se non avessi fatto ciò che faccio oggi, sarei stato un gallerista", è questa una delle confessioni di Rudy Zerbi nella nuova puntata di 'On the Go with Ginta', il video podcast condotto da Ginta e distribuito da Warner Music Italia. Il critico (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) L'intima intervista all'uomo che ha portato la figura del discografico in televisione "Se nonfatto ciò che faccio oggi,un", è questa una delle confessioni dinuova puntata di 'On the Go', il video podcast condotto dae distribuito da Warner Music Italia. Il critico (Sbircialanotizia)

On the Go with Ginta, Rudy Zerbi: "Se non avessi lavorato nella musica, sarei stato un gallerista" - L'intima intervista all'uomo che ha portato la figura del discografico in televisione "Se non avessi fatto ciò che faccio oggi, sarei stato un gallerista", è questa una delle confessioni di Rudy Zerbi ...(adnkronos)

Rudy Gobert Fires Back at Critics, Demands “Receipts” to Back Up Disrespect - Rudy Gobert is no stranger to criticism. In fact, it’s an understatement to say that the French big man isn’t exactly the NBA’s most beloved figure. Over the years, he’s endured mockery from fans, ...(msn)

Rudy Gobert Has A Message For Critics - To say that Rudy Gobert isn't the most popular player in the NBA would be a huge understatement. As a matter of fact, we could even make a case for ...(thecoldwire)

Karl-Anthony Towns relives Draymond Green’s Rudy Gobert chokehold - Days after his trade to the New York Knicks was announced, Karl-Anthony Towns sat down with Shannon Sharpe to reflect on his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The conversation would not be ...(msn)

Democrats’ Path for Control of House Runs Through Districts Like California’s 22nd in the Central Valley - With Democrats seeking to overturn the Republicans' narrow 220-212 House majority, California is a key battlefield with contested districts stretching in a band from east of Fresno to south of Los ...(timesofsandiego)