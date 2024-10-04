Brentford- Wolverhampton Wanderers – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Il Brentford, specialista dei primi minuti, potrebbe realizzare un’altra impresa senza precedenti in Premier League quando ospiterà il Wolverhampton Wanderers nella gara di sabato 5 ottobre pomeriggio al Gtech Community Stadium. I Bees hanno dovuto accettare un pareggio per 1-1 con il West Ham United nel derby londinese dello scorso fine settimana, mentre gli sforzi degli uomini di Gary O’Neil, senza vittorie, sono stati vani nella sconfitta per 2-1 contro il Liverpool.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
- Da expressandstar: Brentford v Wolves preview: Wolves have the players to compete - Tommy Doyle says there is no reason Wolves cannot compete in the Premier League as they chase their first win of the season at Brentford.
- Da nytimes: How ‘smaller’ teams can beat Man City: A low block, bravery and a big old slice of luck - Over the previous four league seasons, Pep Guardiola's side lost eight games to teams outside the 'Big Six'. This is how they were beaten ...
- Da channelnewsasia: Under the radar Liverpool seek to cement top spot - Much of the focus in the early weeks of the Premier League season has been on the opening salvos in another title battle between Manchester City and Arsenal.So much so that Arne Slot's Liverpool have ...
Video Brentford WolverhamptonVideo Brentford Wolverhampton