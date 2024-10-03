Goldie Hawn 78 in costume da bagno scatena i commenti

Leggi tutta la notizia su it.newsner

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Per le celebrità, essere fotografate è un fatto abbastanza normale. E per una persona comeè la stessa cosa. La, che è stata sotto i riflettori dal 1969, quando è apparsa in Fiore di cactus, non è estranea agli sguardi del pubblico. L’attrice è diventata sempre più famosa con il passare del tempo. Ha sposato Gus Trikonis e poi Bill Hudson. Entrambi gli uomini lavoravano nel mondo dello spettacolo. In seguito, anche i figli dihanno seguito le sue orme e sono diventati attori. Non vi sorprenderà quindi sapere che è abituata a farsi fotografare ogni volta che è in giro. Continuate a leggere per saperne di più su quale foto diha fatto parlare di sé questa volta. La 78enneè stata fotografata dai paparazzi in vacanza indae la foto ha suscitato molte reazioni da parte di chi l’ha vista.