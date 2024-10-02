Elon Musk commenta il caso di Diddy e punta il dito verso gli altri vip (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Il famoso avvocato Tony Buzbee ieri sera durante una conferenza stampa ha annunciato che altre 120 vittime di Diddy hanno deciso di denunciarlo e che tra queste persone ci sono ben 25 minori (all’epoca dei fatti), tra cui un bambino di 9 anni. Anche Elon Musk ha deciso di dire la sua su questo nuovo risvolto e l’ha fatto in maniera pungente, puntando il dito contro i complici vip del rapper, contro chi sapeva, ma non ha mai parlato in questi 25 anni. Elon Musk, il tweet contro Diddy e l’omertà nel mondo dello spettacolo. Pare che siano molti i personaggi famosi che in questi anni hanno abusato di persone insieme a Diddy, ma sembra quasi certo che ancora di più sapessero e che non hanno detto mai nulla, per paura o per amicizia.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy
