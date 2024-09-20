WWE: Per il Retirement Tour di John Cena si sta studiando un possibile match con Logan Paul? (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) John Cena ha rivelato che contribuirà alla transizione di Raw su Netflix come parte del nuovo ruolo. Le sue ultime apparizioni nel wrestling sono previste per eventi importanti, tra cui la Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber e WrestleMania 2025. Invece di avere un solo incontro di ritiro, il Tour di addio di Cena si estenderà su più date e terminerà nel dicembre 2025. Da quando il 16 volte campione del mondo ha ufficializzato il suo pensionamento, si sono scatenate le speculazioni su chi affronterà durante il suo ultimo anno sul ring. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, è in programma un match importante tra Cena e Logan Paul. Entrambi sembrano essere interessati a realizzare questo incontro e il team creativo della WWE, guidato da Triple H, è d’accordo.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Five WWE Stars John Cena Needs To Face Before He Retires - John cena will retire from WWE and in-ring competition in 2025. With that in mind, here are five wrestlers he must face before he hangs up his jean shorts. wrestlinginc
- Former US Champion to face John Cena during his retirement tour: WWE rumors - Backstage rumors reveals that WWE is interested in a marquee match between John cena & this former US Champion as a part of retirement tour. khelnow
- Major WWE name planned for John Cena Retirement Tour (Exclusive) - A recent report has shed light on a major WWE name possibly being planned to face John cena during the latter's retirement tour. The cenation Leader will hang up his boots at the end of 2025. sportskeeda
Video WWE PerVideo WWE Per