Niutech at the Forefront: U.S.-China Circular Economy Forum Tackles "White Pollution" (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On September 6, 2024, the inaugural U.S.-China Circular Economy Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing. The Forum, guided by the U.S.-China Climate Action Working Group Circular Economy Task Force, was co-organized by the China Circular Economy Association and the US-China Business Council. The Forum brought together approximately 460 distinguished guests from the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Energy, and other government departments, as well as industry experts, business representatives and scientific research institutions of the two countries.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
On September 6, 2024, the inaugural U.S.-China Circular Economy Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing. The Forum, guided by the U.S.-China Climate Action Working Group Circular Economy Task Force, was co-organized by the China Circular Economy Association and the US-China Business Council. The Forum brought together approximately 460 distinguished guests from the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Energy, and other government departments, as well as industry experts, business representatives and scientific research institutions of the two countries.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Aboca aderisce alla circular bioeconomy alliance - Un'azienda come la nostra, impegnata nella salute, non può ignorare questo aspetto perché non può esistere una salute degli esseri viventi in un pianeta malato. L’azienda di Sansepolcro, specializzata nella produzione di prodotti terapeutici naturali e biodegradabili, già Società Benefit dal 2018 e certificata B Corp dal 2019, è stata designata come 'membro affiliato' a seguito della conferma ricevuta direttamente da Marc Palahì, CEO dell'ente benefico. lanazione
- Aboca al fianco di re Carlo III d'Inghilterra nella "Circular bioeconomy alliance" - boca è entrata a far parte come membro affiliato della Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, organizzazione istituita da Re Carlo III d’Inghilterra con l'obiettivo di accelerare la transizione verso una bioeconomia circolare, climaticamente neutra e inclusiva, in armonia con la natura. L’azienda... arezzonotizie
- Una Terra VC, accordi per raccogliere 200 mln per la circular economy - Una Terra, continua la nota, si dedica infatti attivamente al supporto di soluzioni ambientali come lead investor, grazie al suo ecosistema unico e alla sua rete, promuovendo un futuro finanziariamente sostenibile dove il cambiamento sistemico e la crescita redditizia si combinano per il benessere a lungo termine delle persone e del pianeta. “Questi accordi di investimento sottolineano l’impegno di Una Terra nella rapida espansione delle soluzioni di economia circolare che affrontano il 45% delle emissioni di CO2 e il 90% dei rifiuti plastici, con l’obiettivo di contrastare i cambiamenti climatici e la perdita di biodiversità”, spiega una nota. unlimitednews
- Banks discuss measures to support typhoon-affected customers - Dao Minh Tu has urged credit institutions to evaluate the impacts of typhoon Yagi and classify affected customers eligible for support programs. en.qdnd.vn
- ISG Digital Business Summit to Explore AI's Impact on CX - Leaders with Airbus, Swiss Re, Roche, Post Office Group and other companies will gather for the third annual ISG Digital Business Summit DACH, October 78, in Frankfurt to discuss their plans and ... lelezard
- The circular economy is a model for a sustainable future, but remains imperfectly realised - In her doctoral dissertation in corporate environmental management, Milla Sarja, MSc (Econ), from the Jyväskylä University School of Business and ... alphagalileo
Video Niutech theVideo Niutech the