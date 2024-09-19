Fonte : zonawrestling di 19 set 2024

WWE | Sia SmackDown che Raw dal 2025 dureranno 3 ore?

WWE: Sia SmackDown che Raw dal 2025 dureranno 3 ore? (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) SmackDown: la possibile espansione a 3 ore WWE Friday Night SmackDown sta attraversando una fase di trasformazione significativa. La scorsa settimana ha debuttato con una nuova veste grafica e cromatica. Il passaggio da FOX a USA Network ha permesso maggiore flessibilità nella programmazione, incluso un overrun alla fine dello show. Secondo WrestleVotes Radio, a partire dal 3 gennaio 2025, SmackDown passerà a un formato di tre ore. Raw: Temporaneo ritorno alle due ore WWE Raw sta per subire un cambiamento temporaneo. Dal 7 ottobre, Raw tornerà a essere uno show di due ore, formato che non si vedeva dal 2012. Questo cambio è dovuto al periodo di transizione tra USA Network e Netflix. La WWE ha stipulato un accordo con USA Network per mantenere Raw sul canale dopo la scadenza del contratto originale questo mese.
