The Witcher | Sirens Of The Deep la nuova clip e la data di uscita del film d' animazione

Netflix ha diffuso una nuova clip e la data di uscita del prossimo film d'animazione The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Netflix ha annunciato oggi che il film d'animazione The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep debutterà l'11 febbraio 2025 sullo streamer. La data e una clip esclusiva presentata da Doug Cockle, voce di Geralt di Rivia nella serie di videogiochi The Witcher e nel film in uscita, sono state rivelate oggi durante la Geeked Week di Netflix. Nel film, Geralt di Rivia (Cockle), un cacciatore di mostri mutanti, viene ingaggiato per indagare su una serie di attacchi in un villaggio di mare e si ritrova coinvolto in un conflitto secolare tra esseri umani e sirene. Deve contare su amici vecchi e
- Geralt broods by the campfire in the first clip from Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - sirens of the Deep leans on the familiar dulcet growls of Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt of Rivia in the games. yahoo
