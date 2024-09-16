Sydney Sweeney 27 anni e tanto glam sul red carpet

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024)ha compiuto 27ed è piùche mai sul red: il 2024 finora è stato un anno particolarmente intenso e movimentato per l’attrice, che in più di un’occasione è apparsasul tappeto rosso.rappresenta una fetta della nuova generazione hollywoodiana. Merito del suo forte contributo dato negli ultimi, l’industria dell’intrattenimento ha potuto contare sul supporto di giovane stelle che hanno già dimostrato il proprio valore. Molta della sua popolarità arriva da Euphoria, ma negli ultimiha potuto potenziare la sua notorietà attraverso la flessibilità cinematografica.. Crediti: Instagram – VelvetMagDalla rom com agli horror in un battito di ciglia: qualcuno la ricorderà sicuramente in Tutti tranne te, così come in Immaculate – La prescelta.