Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe Strengthens Ties with Portugal

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) LIBSON,, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/In a strategic move following a recent tour of the Asia-Pacific region, theDistrict in Shenzhen, located in South China'sGuangdong Province, has dispatched a new delegation to Spain anda focus on exploringand tradein thean market. The China (Shenzhen•) -(Lisbon)and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese companies and institutions, including the Oveiras Valley Investment Agency (OVIA) and Timing Group. These entishowcased a keen interest in collaborating, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance, media, business services, and cultural tourism.