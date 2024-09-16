Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 16 set 2024

Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe Strengthens Ties with Portugal

Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) LIBSON, Portugal, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 In a strategic move following a recent tour of the Asia-Pacific region, the Luohu District in Shenzhen, located in South China'sGuangdong Province, has dispatched a new delegation to Spain and Portugal, with a focus on exploring Economic and trade OpportuniTies in the European market.   The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese companies and institutions, including the Oveiras Valley Investment Agency (OVIA) and Timing Group. These entiTies showcased a keen interest in collaborating with Luohu, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance, media, business services, and cultural tourism.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal - The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese ... adnkronos

  • Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal - The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese ... adnkronos

Video di Tendenza
Video Luohu Explores
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.