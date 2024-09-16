Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) LIBSON, Portugal, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
In a strategic move following a recent tour of the Asia-Pacific region, the Luohu District in Shenzhen, located in South China'sGuangdong Province, has dispatched a new delegation to Spain and Portugal, with a focus on exploring Economic and trade OpportuniTies in the European market. The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese companies and institutions, including the Oveiras Valley Investment Agency (OVIA) and Timing Group. These entiTies showcased a keen interest in collaborating with Luohu, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance, media, business services, and cultural tourism.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In a strategic move following a recent tour of the Asia-Pacific region, the Luohu District in Shenzhen, located in South China'sGuangdong Province, has dispatched a new delegation to Spain and Portugal, with a focus on exploring Economic and trade OpportuniTies in the European market. The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese companies and institutions, including the Oveiras Valley Investment Agency (OVIA) and Timing Group. These entiTies showcased a keen interest in collaborating with Luohu, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance, media, business services, and cultural tourism.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal - The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese ... adnkronos
- Luohu Explores Economic Opportunities in Europe, Strengthens Ties with Portugal - The China (Shenzhen•Luohu) - Portugal (Lisbon) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference, held in Lisbon on Thursday, saw a strong turnout from more than 30 prominent Portuguese ... adnkronos
Video Luohu ExploresVideo Luohu Explores