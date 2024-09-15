VIDEO: Rey Mysterio regala la sua maschera a Dana White dopo UFC 306 (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Da quando WWE e UFC sono passate sotto la stessa proprietà, ovvero TKO Group, è sempre meno raro vedere WWE superstars assistere a show UFC e viceversa. Uno dei più abituali spettatori ad eventi UFC è senza dubbio Rey Mysterio. Il folletto di San Diego era tra il pubblico di UFC 306 allo Sphere di Las Vegas nella notte del 14 settembre e a fine serata ha anche regalato la sua maschera a Dana White. Era presente anche il figlio Dominik Mysterio, inquadrato in un punto diverso dell’arena, per rimanere coerenti con ciò che si vede in storyline nelle puntate di Raw. Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio at UFC 306#UFC306 pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
