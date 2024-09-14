Super Smash Bros, il creatore del gioco Masahiro Sakurai si scusa con i fan: ecco perché (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Masahiro Sakurai si scusa con i fan di Super Smash Bros per il tempo dedicato ai suoi giochi: “Mi dispiace!” Masahiro Sakurai, il creatore di Super Smash Bros Ultimate e Kirby, ha espresso le sue scuse ai giocatori che hanno dedicato migliaia di ore ai suoi titoli. Le sue dichiarazioni arrivano durante il più recente episodio di Creating Games, in cui il famoso game designer ha riflettuto sul tempo impiegato nei videogiochi, definendolo quasi come un “costo” per i giocatori. “Il tempo di gioco, soprattutto quello pianificato prima di iniziare, dovrebbe essere visto come una sorta di spesa” afferma Sakurai: “Nel mondo moderno, c’è una competizione costante con ogni altra cosa. È una battaglia per il tempo delle persone. Anche chi ha molto tempo libero lo vive in modo diverso rispetto al passato.Leggi tutta la notizia su esports247Notizie su altre fonti
