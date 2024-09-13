HUAWEI teases New MatePad with stylish design for young trendsetting users

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/is getting ready for their highly anticipatedInnovative Product Launch on 19 September. One of the images shared teased a12 X – the next-generation of the series to bring style and productivity to. An Update to theSeries – Unique Aesthetic, Casuallyseries has always focused on tailoring the needs ofseeking tools for creativity, productivity, education, and entertainment. This has resonatedconsumers, and it shows. On August 6th, third data agency Canalys released its Q2 2024 worldwide tablet shipments report1, which revealed thattablet ranking third among all tablet brands. This achievement has cemented's position in the global tablet market, and is a testament to the company's robust software and hardware prowess.