VREMT WILL EXHIBIT ITS INNOVATIVE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA, September 10th-14th CET, it is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in overseas EXPO. At the EXPO, VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, WILL EXHIBIT its comprehensive lineup of 800V battery, motor and electronic control products, showcasing Geely's core strategic products and China's new ENERGY TECHNOLOGY. Founded in 2013, VREMT specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of power batteries, ELECTRIC drive systems, charging systems, and ENERGY storage systems. VREMT plays a key role in ZEEKR's independent development and production chain.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
