Insurance Expert at ReduceMyExcess reveal Brits over-paying for holiday car hire by more than £450

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/A study by carproviders,hased that whilstenjoyed the sun abroad this summer, many will have beencharged for their car, whilst not being given the level of protection they might think. In fact, Britishmakers will have spent as much asthey need to with carcompanies by giving in to pressure at thedesk. Manymakers don't realise they can avoid this with a little pre-planning and by using independentproviders, especially when it comes to protecting their excess for as little as £24. For a 7-day single European trip, the most common upgrades and average additional charges* pushed bycompanies are: Total = £453 However, it need not be the case and consumers can save this by prepping in advance.