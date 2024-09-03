Insurance Expert at ReduceMyExcess reveal Brits over-paying for holiday car hire by more than £450 (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
A study by car hire Insurance providers, ReduceMyExcess has revealed that whilst Brits enjoyed the sun abroad this summer, many will have been overcharged for their car hire, whilst not being given the level of protection they might think. In fact, British holidaymakers will have spent as much as £450 more than they need to with car hire companies by giving in to pressure at the hire desk. Many holidaymakers don't realise they can avoid this with a little pre-planning and by using independent Insurance providers, especially when it comes to protecting their excess for as little as £24. For a 7-day single European trip, the most common upgrades and average additional charges* pushed by hire companies are: Total = £453 However, it need not be the case and consumers can save this by prepping in advance.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
A study by car hire Insurance providers, ReduceMyExcess has revealed that whilst Brits enjoyed the sun abroad this summer, many will have been overcharged for their car hire, whilst not being given the level of protection they might think. In fact, British holidaymakers will have spent as much as £450 more than they need to with car hire companies by giving in to pressure at the hire desk. Many holidaymakers don't realise they can avoid this with a little pre-planning and by using independent Insurance providers, especially when it comes to protecting their excess for as little as £24. For a 7-day single European trip, the most common upgrades and average additional charges* pushed by hire companies are: Total = £453 However, it need not be the case and consumers can save this by prepping in advance.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Insurance Expert at ReduceMyExcess reveal Brits over-paying for holiday car hire by more than £450 - A study by car hire insurance providers, ReduceMyExcess has revealed that whilst Brits enjoyed the sun abroad this summer, many will have been overcharged for their car hire, whilst not being given ... adnkronos
- Insurer selects new distribution partner for Gap sales - Global specialty insurer Fortegra Europe insurance has appointed add-on insurance provider Alps as its distribution partner for guaranteed asset protection (Gap) insurance. The deal will see Alps ... insurancetimes.co.uk
- Pros and cons of permanent versus independent hires - Hiring talent is a crucial decision, and the question of hiring a permanent employee or engaging an independent professional deserves serious consideration. Johann van Niekerk, co-founder and CEO of ... it-online.co.za
Video Insurance ExpertVideo Insurance Expert