FP Markets Wins Double at FMPS 2024

(Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) SYDNEY, Aug. 31,/PRNewswire/Multi-asset Forex and CFD broker, FP, further cemented its position as one of the industry's global leaders, claiming two prestigious awards at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (:24). The company won 'Best Forex Spreads APAC' and 'Best Trading Experience APAC' at the closing event of the two-day summit which was held on Thursday 29 August, in Sydney, Australia. Although FPhas been credited with several global and regional Finance Magnates awards and mentions in the past, these are the first to be claimed regarding its service offering in the Asia Pacific region. The:24 awards have become some of the most sought after accolades given their reputation and role in shaping the future of the fintech industry.