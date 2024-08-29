Fonte : lopinionista di 29 ago 2024

Nike Swim le proposte per il ritorno alla routina acquatica

Nike Swim, le proposte per il ritorno alla routina acquatica (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Tornare in acqua e riprendere la routine sportiva con stile e comfort: le proposte Nike Swim per accompagnare grandi e piccoli Con l’estate che volge al termine, è arrivato il momento di tornare alla vita quotidiana. Per chi desidera ritrovare il ritmo della propria routine acquatica Nike Swim propone una vasta gamma di costumi e accessori pensati per ispirare nuotatori di tutte le età a tornare in piscina con rinnovata energia. Grazie all’utilizzo della tecnologia Hydrastrong ogni capo è studiato per resistere al cloro, ridurre la resistenza all’acqua, supportare movimenti fluidi e naturali, garantendo il massimo comfort e soddisfando le esigenze di nuotatori professionisti e amatoriali. Dai costumi interi ai modelli a due pezzi, fino agli shorts o slip da uomo, la collezione offre una vasta gamma di proposte, senza mai rinunciare allo stile iconico di Nike.
