HANNspree Unveils ecoVISION Paper Display at IFA 2024

A groundbreaking advancement in Paper-like Display technology will be revealed at IFA Berlin this September. With the ecoVISION Paper Display, e-readers can play full-colour video content, computer monitors can be used comfortably for reading, and digital signage can reach unprecedented levels of energy efficiency. HANNspree will showcase a new range of ecoVISION products, slated for release through late 2024 and early 2025, in IFA Next, stand H27-P20. Introducing HANNspree ecoVISION™ HANNspree, part of flat panel Display manufacturer HannStar, has been pioneering LCD technology since 2003. The ecoVISION Paper Display represents their latest innovation. By reflecting ambient light, an ecoVISION panel can minimize its reliance on internal light sources and consume up to eighty percent less power than a traditional LED-backlit panel.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
