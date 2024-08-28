Star make-up free | i momenti migliori del 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Bellissime al naturale. Le, da Kylie Jenner a Cindy Crawford, posano senza trucco seguendo il trend-up. Libere dall’ossessione della perfezione, senza filtri: attrici, modelle e cantanti hanno cavalcato la tendenza e dimostrato di essere meravigliose. Con e senza trucco. GUARDA LE FOTOsenza trucco: la tendenza noup conquista anche le celeb-up, così si mostrano le celebrità Come Kylie Jenner: l’imprenditrice beauty, 27 anni, ha sfoggiato la sua naturale luminosità in alcuni selfie mentre prendeva il sole in un bikini nero, mostrando le sue lentiggini, finalmente senza strati di cerone. Così come Cindy Crawford: la top model, 58 anni, ha sfoggiato un viso fresco e senza un filo di trucco in uno degli ultimi selfie postati su Instagram. «Grazie per un’altra fantastica estate.