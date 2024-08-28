Star make-up free: i momenti migliori del 2024 (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Bellissime al naturale. Le Star, da Kylie Jenner a Cindy Crawford, posano senza trucco seguendo il trend make-up free. Libere dall’ossessione della perfezione, senza filtri: attrici, modelle e cantanti hanno cavalcato la tendenza e dimostrato di essere meravigliose. Con e senza trucco. GUARDA LE FOTO Star senza trucco: la tendenza no make up conquista anche le celeb make-up free, così si mostrano le celebrità Come Kylie Jenner: l’imprenditrice beauty, 27 anni, ha sfoggiato la sua naturale luminosità in alcuni selfie mentre prendeva il sole in un bikini nero, mostrando le sue lentiggini, finalmente senza strati di cerone. Così come Cindy Crawford: la top model, 58 anni, ha sfoggiato un viso fresco e senza un filo di trucco in uno degli ultimi selfie postati su Instagram. «Grazie per un’altra fantastica estate.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
- Three former SOE heads to be sworn in as MK Party MPs - Their induction to the legislature comes after weeks of internal party turmoil to remove MPs sworn in as representatives of the party in May. ewn.co.za
- CeeDee Lamb has his money, now the All-Pro receiver wants the Cowboys to re-up with QB Dak Prescott - Now that CeeDee Lamb has a contract that could keep him with the Dallas Cowboys through 2028, the All-Pro receiver is ready for t ... riverbender
- Eben Etzebeth fit! Springboks star makes ‘miraculous’ recovery for All Blacks clash - Eben Etzebeth has been declared fit and will replace Marco van Staden in the Springboks squad for Saturday's Test with the All Blacks in Johannesburg. msn
Video Star makeVideo Star make