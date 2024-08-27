DEADLINE APPROACHES ON THE TAKEOVER BID FOR 100% OF THE SHARES OF ISRAELI-OWNED VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES LAUNCHED BY SPANISH ADVERO PROPERTIES (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO"), a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth and specialised in medium-income rental housing, LAUNCHED last August 2nd a public offer to purchase ISRAELI-OWNED VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("VBARE") at €8.31 per share, with a premium at the time of the offer of 45% on VBARE's share price and of 37% on the average share price over the last twelve months. VBARE shareholders have until September 13th to respond to the €30 million bid that offers a mixed payment of €6.56 per share in cash and €1.75 per share in SHARES of ADVERO, the later issued at 10.50 euros per share (+7.6% implicit gain from ADVERO's current trading price of 11.30 euros per share).Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
