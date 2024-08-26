Matt Cardona ritorna in GCW in stile “Jurassic Park”, ma perde all’Homecoming Night Two (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Matt Cardona è stato costretto fuori dal quadrato da aprile a causa di uno strappo al pettorale, ma è tornato sul ring stanotte al GCW Homecoming Night Two. Cardona ha avuto un video di ingresso speciale prima del suo match, che rendeva omaggio a “Jurassic Park”. Poi è entrato in musica con lo stesso tema facendo il suo ingresso alla guida di una jeep. GAME CHANGER MANIA!!!Check out my #GCWHomecoming entrance!After being out with an injury for 4 months, I’M BACK!#StillHere@GCWrestling @super7store pic.twitter.com/rQU5Av2ANZ— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 26, 2024 Matt Cardona e Broski Jimmy, accompagnati da Steph De Lander, hanno affrontato Matt Hardy e Joey Janela, che ha sostituito il partner pubblicizzato di Hardy, Nick Gage. Il match di ritorno di Matt Cardona All’inizio, Hardy e Janela si sono accaniti con Jimmy.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- "It's happening" - Sami Zayn excited about major reunion after 15 years - Sami Zayn is no longer in the Intercontinental Championship picture. We're not sure what the direction for him will be on Monday night RAW, but he is excited about one major reunion. It was reported ... msn
- Patriots 53-man roster projection: Can o-line protect Brissett or Maye - The Patriots have an offensive line problem on their hands and two weeks to try to fix it. Good luck. After a rocky summer of stuffed runs, unblocked pass-rushers waltzing across the line of scrimmage ... msn
- Matt Cardona Has Special 'Jurassic Park' Entrance, Loses In-Ring Return At GCW Homecoming Night Two - Matt cardona is back in action. Matt cardona had been out of action with a torn pec since April, but he returned to the ring at GCW Homecoming night Two. cardona had a special entrance video ahead of ... fightful
Video Matt CardonaVideo Matt Cardona