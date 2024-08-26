Matt Cardona ritorna in GCW in stile Jurassic Park ma perde all’Homecoming Night Two

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024)è stato costretto fuori dal quadrato da aprile a causa di uno strappo al pettorale, ma è tornato sul ring stanotte al GCW HomecomingTwo.ha avuto un video di ingresso speciale prima del suo match, che rendeva omaggio a “”. Poi è entrato in musica con lo stesso tema facendo il suo ingresso alla guida di una jeep. GAME CHANGER MANIA!!!Check out my #GCWHomecoming entrance!After being out with an injury for 4 months, I’M BACK!#StillHere@GCWrestling @super7store pic.twitter.com/rQU5Av2ANZ—(@The) August 26, 2024e Broski Jimmy, accompagnati da Steph De Lander, hanno affrontatoHardy e Joey Janela, che ha sostituito il partner pubblicizzato di Hardy, Nick Gage. Il match di ritorno diAll’inizio, Hardy e Janela si sono accaniti con Jimmy.